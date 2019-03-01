A Region 8 county’s only hazmat team works to keep updated equipment

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Keeping a fire department's equipment up to date is a continuous battle.
And for the Blytheville Fire Department's Hazmat Team, it's even more important.
Their first line of defense are hazmat suits.
The department has about 15, but they've got a shelf life of about five years.
And more than half of them have run out.
Chief Mike Carney is working to get 8 new suits, knowing that not only Blytheville, but the entire county depends on them.
"We are the only fully-functioning hazmat team in Mississippi County," Carney said. "So a lot of the smaller towns do depend upon us, we've been called out in recent years and even months."
Carney got approval from the city to use over $6,000 from the police and fire tax to fund the purchase.
The new suits should be in within a couple of weeks.
And Carney said he’s also looking into new air monitor technology to make sure their hazmat team has the best equipment possible to keep their community safe.
