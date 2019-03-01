Region 8 robotics team preps for an international competition

MANILA, AR (KAIT) - A Region 8 robotics team is competition-bound.
After qualifying in the state tournament, all of their focus is on prepping for their first-ever appearance at an international competition.
Manila Middle School's robotics program is no stranger to competitions, with three teams competing at the state level just this year.
But, one team of seventh graders is taking it even further, going up against 70 of the best teams in the world.
"At the beginning of the year we set a goal to go to internationals," robotics team member Greyson Wilkins said.
It's a goal that this group of middle schoolers will achieve come May, after placing Second Grand Champions in a state-level competition.
That was good for a spot in the Razorback International Invitational Tournament.
"It's almost like a once in a lifetime opportunity," robotics team member Felipe Lozano said.
The team was tasked to come up with a problem, one that's never been thought of, and solve it.
It's a school year's worth of work, and the team isn't done tweaking the project just yet.
"We are still adjusting our skit," Lozano said. "Our programmers are still making their programs way more accurate than they were at state."
They meet in robotics class every day, but their coach knows they're learning way more than just how to build robots.
"There's something called core values," Robotics Coach Heath Hawkins said. "That's essentially how you interact with your team, how you resolve conflict, how you interact with other teams, and even help other teams."
They're life lessons that will get the students through this international competition and well beyond their years in school.
But for now, they've got their eyes on the prize.
"I'm not very nervous, because I'm very confident that we'll do well at internationals," Lozano said. "We got to go to internationals for a reason."
"I'm just excited that I get to go," Wilkins said. "I just want to do good and compete with my friends and teammates."
The tournament will be held in Fayetteville in May.
