Secret ‘vault’ at National Civil Rights Museum contains historic items

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - What millions of National Civil Right Museum visitors don’t know is that tucked away in a secret on-site location is a room, commonly known as the Vault.
It is a temperature-controlled, secure room with rows and rows of carefully managed items.
Noelle Trent, NCRM’s Director of Interpretation Collection and Education, is charged with the monumental task of co-managing the Vault.
Every item has to be researched and authenticated, like the donated photographs from late civil rights photographer Bob Adelman.
Adelman photographed some of the most notable images of the Civil Rights Movement.
However, some of his lesser-known photos have great historical importance.
Those photos include seeing a grieving Betty Shabazz at her husband, Malcolm X’s funeral and a glimpse from the March on Selma.
"Not all of these photos made it to the media. The fact that they are preserved does us a tremendous good because it helps us tell a fuller story," Trent said.
Trent says some items in the vault are purchased or on loan to the museum, but many items are donated by everyday people.
Frank Armstrong is a transplant Memphian whose home is a testament for his love of collectibles.
In the early 1980's he set his eyes on one specific item, black memorabilia of the Jim Crow era. He found them everywhere.
They've been around since the early 1800's, depicting African Americans in a negative light.
"African-Americans would see this at the time and see this in advertisement and say this is not who we are. We are more sophisticated than this. We are made up of all types of folks, all of our lips are not made like this. We don't all eat watermelon like this," Trent said.
Armstrong thought collecting these items would make for a good investment for retirement.
"I guess around the 2000's , I really went to the National Civil Rights Museum for the first time myself and it just hit me, maybe instead of selling off the collection... find a place to house it," Armstrong said.
For nearly 40 years, he collected over 350 items he says are worth at least $40,000. Last December, he gave it all away.
"I don't want others to forget, how others were treated," Armstrong said.
That's a common sentiment in other donations.
The Museum says in recent years they've seen an uptick in robes like the ones worn by the Ku Klux Klan.
"There's a generation now that as their family members are dying off, they are finding these things in attics and basements and they don't want to sell them. But they want them to go somewhere where they can do some good," Trent said.
So these and other items from the movement come here...to help tell the story for those who were not there.
So future generations will never forget.
