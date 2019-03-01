Sun Belt reveals 2019 football schedule, Arkansas State will have Thursday home game

A rematch of the 2018 Sun Belt Football Championship Game between Louisiana and Appalachian State is just one of several intriguing midweek contests selected for a national television broadcast. The Ragin’ Cajuns will host the scheduled contest on Wednesday, Oct. 9 on ESPN2. The Mountaineers will also face longtime rival Georgia Southern on Halloween in Boone on a Thursday night on ESPNU. The two teams have met 34 times with App State holding a 19–14–1 advantage in the series, but the Eagles won last year’s contest 34-14 after the Mountaineers had just entered the Associated Press Top 25. Another rivalry chosen for an ESPN2 primetime showcase, Troy will host South Alabama on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Troy owns the series lead at 4-3, but the last time the two teams met in Troy the Jaguars stuffed the Trojans 18-9 one week after defeating a ranked LSU squad.