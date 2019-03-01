Thousands of dollars are donated to multiple organizations

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Members of St. Bernards Health and Wellness spent their Friday giving back.
Representatives from a variety of organizations came out for a check presentation on March 1.
The director of St. Bernards Health and Wellness, Paul Pickens, said it means a lot to be able to help others.
“We raised over $30,000 for us to give away to the community,” Pickens said. “So, it was a great, great day.”
Pickens said there are a couple of reasons this event is so important.
“The Get in Gear series allows folks to get out and get well,” Pickens said. “So, we have a lot of events for people to stay healthy. Also, with the funds that we raise we are able to give back to our community. So, this event is really hand-in-hand to where we’re helping people and in turn with all the money raised, we give it back to the people.”
Groups that received money were City Youth Ministries, Brookland Elementary, Blessed Sacrament School, International Studies Elementary School, the St. Bernards Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and the St. Bernards Cancer Rehab Program.
The Get in Gear series is still underway with a number of upcoming events that people can participate in.
“All of the money and the funds that are raised through all of these events,” Pickens said. “All of the money stays right here in town and goes back into the community.”
