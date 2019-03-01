Two arrested in forgery case

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A pair of Craighead County residents face forgery charges after one of them reportedly walked out of a bank leaving the check and a driver’s license for police to pick up.
Marquez Kavontai Turner and Donovan Mathis, both of Jonesboro, were arrested in connection with a Dec. 16 incident at a local bank.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Mathis contacted Turner and asked him to cash a check for him and offered to pay him for cashing the check. Mathis and Turner went to the local bank to cash the check, while Turner entered the bank with the check and driver’s license.
“The teller was able to determine the signature on the check was forged and contacted the victim. The victim advised he did not write the check and did not know Marquez K. Turner,” the affidavit noted. “Marquez K. Turner walked out of the bank leaving the check and his Arkansas driver’s license.”
Mathis and Turner face second degree forgery and theft by receiving charges in the case.
A $2,500 bond was set for Mathis while a $1,000 bond was set for Turner, police said.
Both Mathis and Turner will appear in court April 19.
