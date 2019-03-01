Weekend storm bringing snow, freezing rain, and near-record wind chills

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The next winter blast is expected to bring snow, freezing rain, and near-record wind chills to Region 8.
Northern counties in our viewing area can expect a winter weather advisory to be issued by Saturday night, according to Meteorologist Bryan McCormick.
While snowfall should be light, he says travel may become hazardous, especially on bridges and overpasses.
The wintry weather is expected to begin as isolated rain showers between 6 p.m. Saturday and midnight. Some sleet may mix in at first.
From midnight until 6 Sunday morning, rain will change to snow in our Missouri counties.
People in Jonesboro, however, can expect to see just rain. At least, until Sunday evening.
Snow will continue across our Missouri counties until noon Sunday. Those just south of the line might see the precipitation change to sleet or snow.
While snow continues across our northern counties, Jonesboro could see rain change to a wintry mix between noon and 6 p.m. Sunday.
All of the precipitation should taper off by sundown.
Cold arctic air will blast its way into all of Region 8, sending wind chills into the single digits.
Bryan, Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan, and Meteorologist Zach Holder will be watching the weather and provide live updates online and on-air.
To stay weather aware, be sure to download our Region 8 Weather and Region 8 News apps. You can also find them in your app store.
If we need to break into regular programming, you can also watch our live weather reports online by clicking here.
Also, be sure to follow the Region 8 Stormteam on social media.
Facebook:
Twitter:
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.