Arkansas State bowling 3rd after Day 2 of Big Red Invitational

The Arkansas State women’s bowling team finished the second day of competition in third place with a total pinfall of 9,196 on a 204.4 average at the Big Red Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska in a pool of 10. McKendree (7-2) is in first place with a total pinfall of 9,685, Nebraska (7-2) follows in second with a total pinfall of 9,662, Wisconsin-Whitaker (5-4) trails in fourth with a total pinfall of 9,059 while the University of Central Missouri (5-4) rounds out the top five with a total pinfall of 8,879 on a 197.3 average.