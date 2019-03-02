Arkansas State bowling 3rd after Day 2 of Big Red Invitational

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State women’s bowling team finished the second day of competition in third place with a total pinfall of 9,196 on a 204.4 average at the Big Red Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska in a pool of 10. McKendree (7-2) is in first place with a total pinfall of 9,685, Nebraska (7-2) follows in second with a total pinfall of 9,662, Wisconsin-Whitaker (5-4) trails in fourth with a total pinfall of 9,059 while the University of Central Missouri (5-4) rounds out the top five with a total pinfall of 8,879 on a 197.3 average.
The Red Wolves (6-3) displayed strong efforts in match one when they earned a 1,004-961 victory over Loyola Marymount however in match two McKendree edged A-State 1,059-1,059 before they pulled off back-to-back wins against Drury (970-876) and Lincoln (1,005-857). The scarlet and black concluded the day with a 1,000-993 loss to Maryville.
Julie Huren led the way for the Red Wolves in the individual standings with a total pinfall of 1,085 on a 217.00 average, Denisyha Waller followed in 18th with a total pinfall of 1,007 while Leah Glazer trailed in 19th with a total pinfall of 999.
Sunday's best-four-of-seven baker style matches will begin at 8:55 am.
