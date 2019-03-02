Club designed to help those with lung disease

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A support group works with those who suffer from lung diseases to help them stay at home and remain functional.
The American Lung Association’s Better Breathers Club met March 1 to discuss emergency action planning.
The club assists and supports those who suffer from COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, lung cancer or asthma.
Every meeting has a speaker who discusses with the group important information to use in aiding with the lung disease.
Program Manager for UAMS Center on Aging Northeast Samantha Hollis said they want to help those in any way they can.
“We want to support the patient with all of their needs possible,” Hollis said. “A lot of us are medical care providers here too, and we just want to be able to support the patients to stay at home, stay functional as long as possible.”
A participant in the Better Breathers Club, Jeff Oleson, said the meeting helps with his lung disease.
“This group and what we learned today, hopefully that will help us put the word out to people who have difficulty breathing,” Oleson said. “That this is what you need to do to help yourself.”
The meetings are led by a registered nurse and respiratory therapist to provide ways to manage lung disease while getting the support of others with similar experiences.
The program meets on the first Friday of every month from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Nettleton Baptist Church.
For more information, contact Samantha Hollis at 870-219-4617 or 870-207-7598.
