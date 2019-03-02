Coroner: Dexter man’s body found, seeking next of kin

DEXTER, MO (KFVS) - A man’s body was found in a trailer on Friday, March 1.
According to Stoddard County Coroner Kenny Pope, 40-year-old James Freddy Moore Jr. was found in a trailer on the 200 block of S. Clements in Dexter.
Pope said Moore was found after a fire broke out in the trailer days before he was found.
Chief Seymore with Dexter Fire Department said his department did not respond to the fire.
Dexter Police Department responded to the scene at 8:13 a.m.
An autopsy was conducted on Friday, March 1 and it was found Moore died due to smoke inhalation. A toxicology report is underway.
His death is not considered suspicious, according to the coroner.
Coroner Pope has not been able to contact Moore’s next of kin. Anyone with any information on Moore’s family is asked to contact Coroner Pope at 573-421-2535.
