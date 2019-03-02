Finals field set for PBA Jonesboro Open

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Sixteen of the best bowlers in the world battled it out Friday for 5 spots in the PBA Jonesboro Open finals.
Day 2 leader Norm Duke will have a chance to win on back to back weeks. The Hall of Famer averaged a 219 over 16 games of match play to clinch a spot in the stepladder finals.
Kris Prather led after Day 1. The Illinois native rolled a 300 in the afternoon session. Prather makes the top 5 and is in pursuit of his first PBA Tour victory.
EJ Tackett rolled a perfect game earlier this week, he surged today to make the top 5.
The PBA Jonesboro Open finals will be televised Sunday at 4:00pm CT on FOX Sports 1. Here are the stepladder bracket matchups that’ll determine a champion.
PBA Jonesboro Open
Stepladder Finals - Sunday 4:00pm on FOX Sports 1
Match 1: Kris Prather (4) vs. Shota Kawazone (5)
Match 2: Anthony Simonsen (3) vs. Match 1 winner
Match 3: EJ Tackett (2) vs. Match 2 winner
Championship Match: Norm Duke (1) vs. Match 3 winner
