Finals field set for PBA Jonesboro Open

Finals field set for PBA Jonesboro Open
By Chris Hudgison | March 1, 2019 at 7:27 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 7:27 PM

http://www.kait8.com/video/2019/03/02/finals-field-set-pba-jonesboro-open/

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Sixteen of the best bowlers in the world battled it out Friday for 5 spots in the PBA Jonesboro Open finals.

Day 2 leader Norm Duke will have a chance to win on back to back weeks. The Hall of Famer averaged a 219 over 16 games of match play to clinch a spot in the stepladder finals.

Kris Prather led after Day 1. The Illinois native rolled a 300 in the afternoon session. Prather makes the top 5 and is in pursuit of his first PBA Tour victory.

EJ Tackett rolled a perfect game earlier this week, he surged today to make the top 5.

The PBA Jonesboro Open finals will be televised Sunday at 4:00pm CT on FOX Sports 1. Here are the stepladder bracket matchups that’ll determine a champion.

PBA Jonesboro Open

Stepladder Finals - Sunday 4:00pm on FOX Sports 1

Match 1: Kris Prather (4) vs. Shota Kawazone (5)

Match 2: Anthony Simonsen (3) vs. Match 1 winner

Match 3: EJ Tackett (2) vs. Match 2 winner

Championship Match: Norm Duke (1) vs. Match 3 winner

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.