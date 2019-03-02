Harris’ late basket ends Arkansas’ six game losing streak

Ole Miss (19-10, 9-7 SEC) hammered Arkansas 84-67 on Jan. 19, and led by eight points several times in the first half. But the Razorbacks were able to stay in the game with Mason Jones delivering a solid game off the bench. Jones scored a game-high 22 points and was 6 of 8 on 3-pointers. His 3-pointer with 32 seconds left in the first half pulled Arkansas within 35-34, and the game was close the rest of the way with 21 lead changes.