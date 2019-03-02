Hoxie starting first phase on Civil Rights Museum project

HOXIE, AR (KAIT) - An area town is making progress on a project that will help preserve some important history.
Hoxie is officially in the first phase of planning for their Civil Rights Museum.
The museum is something Hoxie The First Stand, Inc. have been working toward for a long time now.
The group met in February with a museum planner and an architectural firm to decide the beginning steps to opening the museum.
Ethel Tompkins, one of the Hoxie 21, said this is all in an effort to preserve the role Hoxie schools played in desegregation back in 1955.
“The Hoxie integration story is a vital part of history and we’re hoping to get it more in the public view,” said Tompkins.
About 25 to 30 people visited Little Rock in February to help with the first phase of the Hoxie Civil Rights Museum.
“The museum director will help us with fundraising, finding grants, and how to go about setting up the first steps in a museum,” said Tompkins.
Right now, there’s no time frame on the project, and everything is still in the beginning stages while designs are being drawn and the group waits for funds.
If you would like to get involved in the Hoxie Civil Rights Museum or Hoxie The First Stand, Inc., you can email them at hoxiethefirststand@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.
If you would like to donate to help fund the museum, you can send it to Hoxie The First Stand, PO Box 135, Hoxie, AR 72433.
