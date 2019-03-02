Jonesboro alum Asa Shearin on roster as Arkansas kicks off spring practice

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Spring practice kicked off Friday in Fayetteville. It’s officially year 2 for Chad Morris at Arkansas. We got our first glimpse at Ben Hicks.
The quarterback is a grad transfer from SMU, #6 will be in the thick of the QB1 race.
Noah Gatlin enters his sophomore season on the offensive line but he’s not the only Jonesboro Hurricane in spring ball. Freshman Asa Shearin is on the roster, #29 lines up at linebacker. Shearin recorded 46 tackles for JHS in the 2017 season. That stat included 13 tackles for a loss and 3 sacks.
The Arkansas Red-White Spring Game is set for Saturday, April 6th. Kickoff is at 3:00pm on ESPNU.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.