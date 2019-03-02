Kiwanis Pop Stricklin Pancake Day benefits Jonesboro youth

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The 79th annual Pancake Day hosted by a local Kiwanis group helps to raise funds to go toward various youth related groups in the community.
At the Pancake Day on Saturday, the group served 2,000 people with pancakes, bacon and sausage.
The event usually brings in $16,000. The money goes directly into funding city parks, Little League baseball and many more ways that benefit kids.
Scholarships are also awarded to three high school students every year. The scholarships are worth $2,000.
President of Kiwanis Sid Banks said the scholarships go a long way for students.
“Our scholarship winners, each year, come back and tell us that their lives were changed,” Banks said. "They were able to get some money to get them through college and those young people normally stay here in Jonesboro and become constructive citizens doing things around town to help Jonesboro.”
The event brings people together in a way that keeps Banks looking forward to next year’s event.
“I’ll see a hundred people that I normally do not get to see,” Banks said. “I go shake their hand, go visit with them for a few minutes, thank them for coming out and supporting our causes. It’s just a really neat way to be able to mingle with people that you normally don’t see.”
Pancake Day has been renamed to Kiwanis Pop Stricklin Pancake Day to commend Ralph Pop Stricklin.
“He did a lot of things for youth in Jonesboro,” Banks said. “He and his wife were so involved in everything around Jonesboro.”
Stricklin was an active member of the Jonesboro City Council and City Water and Light Board.
The focus and goal of the group is to help children get a better life.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.