National Weather Service prepares Craighead County for severe weather

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Craighead County worked together with the National Weather Service in Memphis to educate the community on tornadoes and severe weather.
The Craighead County Severe Weather Seminar, which was held March 2, focused on community safety and storm spotter safety.
Storm spotters are certified to identify storm activity and report it to local weather entities.
Educating videos and information was displayed at the seminar to benefit the entire community.
Director of Emergency Management David Moore said the information presented is the best possible.
“We try to bring the latest and greatest training from the National Weather Service on storm spotting.”
A meteorologist from the National Weather Service, Gary Woodall, said communities across Northeast Arkansas should be prepared for severe weather.
“We have a lot of severe weather in Northeast Arkansas, and across the Mid-South,” Woodall said. “It’s important that number one, people know the threats and hazards and know to prepare but it’s also important for the severe weather warning system that we have trained storm spotters.”
Woodall hoped the event would raise awareness and get more storm spotters in communities.
“Hopefully we’ll have more trained storm spotters who are really important because we have the radar and satellites and electronic tools, but we still need storm spotters.”
The program is put together by Craighead County to educate the public and help keep surrounding communities safe.
