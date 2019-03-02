One in custody after crash into house

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - A person was in custody Saturday after the vehicle they were in went straight off the road and struck a house, with a family inside, Mississippi County authorities said.
According to Major Larry Robinson with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department, deputies went to the Carson Lake area around 12:45 a.m., March 2 about the crash.
An adult and a child, who were at the home when the crash happened, were injured in the incident, Robinson said.
Both were taken to Memphis hospitals, where they were in guarded condition.
Robinson said the crash is still under investigation, with deputies still wanting to talk to the people who were at the home about what happened. The person, whose name has not been released, was being held on suspicion of two counts of leaving the scene of an accident with injury and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.
The person is scheduled to appear in court March 4 for a probable cause hearing in the case, Robinson said.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.