Program to intrigue future medical students

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Students from the surrounding area got hands on experience to learn what it would be like as a medical student.
A-State’s NYIT program hosted the Structure, Function and Technology Program to show them what the program offers.
Students in attendance worked hands-on in anatomy and simulation labs.
The program has two life-like mannequins that behave like a human being. They have a pulse, you can extract blood and even monitor vitals from the mannequins.
Associate Director of Pipelines Program Brent Owens said students learn what the program is really about.
“They get to see the full-on experience of what our students go through,” Owens said. “They get to learn about some of the technological things that we have also.”
Jonesboro High School student Jada Perkins said she enjoyed the hands-on portion of the program the most.
“I held a brain," Perkins said. "That was the best part of the day for me.”
The goal of the program is to get high school students interested in the medical field.
“At the end of the day, we just want to spark interest,” Owens said. “We understand we don’t always have people who feel that they can aspire to do things that maybe they’ve only dreamed about. Even if it’s not going to medical school, I’m happy if someone is interested in going to college.”
The program will continue through the next three weeks to encourage more students in enrolling in the NYIT program.
