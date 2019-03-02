Road work to affect parts of Nettleton, Highway 18

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Road work will start at Nettleton Avenue and Highway 18 in Jonesboro, impacting traffic in the area.
According to a post by the City of Jonesboro, it will begin on March 4.
The post says that the first area of operations will be on the east side of Nettleton from Frisco Street to Thorn/Griffin.
During that time, Nettleton Avenue will be one-lane through mid-April. Flagging operations will be used.
Also, the Nettleton and Clark Street intersection will be closed to traffic, with detours put in place.
That closure is expected to last 30 days and should be done in mid-May.
After the intersection is done, crews will begin work on the west side of Nettleton from Highway 18 to Clark St.
That is projected to be done in the middle of July.
