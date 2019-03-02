Students attend Communication Day to compete in journalism fields

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - High school students from across the state attended the 81st annual Communication Day at Arkansas State University.
Saturday’s event hosted a record number of students who competed in 20 events.
Writing, editing, photography and production contests were a few of the events students competed in.
Awards were given to students who beat out their competition. Honorable mentions were also given.
The event let students display their journalistic abilities, but also allowed A-State the opportunity to possibly recruit students.
Delta Digital News Service Adviser Dr. Ronald Sitton said he hoped the event will get students interested in the programs available.
“It’s a recruiting opportunity for the department that we bring students to campus,” Sitton said. “They get to see the facilities, they get to see what we do, and they get to hopefully step out with some medals.”
Sitton also said this is the major force behind hosting the event.
“Showing them all these different opportunities, hopefully we’ll bring them to Arkansas State,” Sitton said. “That’s the big push behind Com Day.”
The event is designed to intrigue and show students the different opportunities A-State has to offer in the field of journalism.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.