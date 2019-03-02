Suspect wanted in West Memphis shooting, Jonesboro threat dead, police say

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT) - A man who was sought by police in West Memphis in connection with a shooting of a woman as well as a threat to kill a woman and her 2-month-old son in Jonesboro died earlier this afternoon, according to a post on the West Memphis Police Department Facebook page.
Police had been searching for Terquarius Pope in connection with the Feb. 25 shooting in West Memphis and a Feb. 21 incident in Jonesboro.
“Today, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers were at the Extend A Suites located at 210 West Service Road in West Memphis, trying to arrest Terquarius Pope. This subject was inside a room when officers attempted to make contact,” the post noted. “Officers were speaking to the subject at the door which was partially opened but still secured with the security latch. Officers heard a gunshot and a black male witness unlocked the door and advised officers that the subject had shot himself.”
Pope was taken to a West Memphis hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
