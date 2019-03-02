Suspect wanted in West Memphis shooting, Jonesboro threat dead, police say

“Today, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers were at the Extend A Suites located at 210 West Service Road in West Memphis, trying to arrest Terquarius Pope. This subject was inside a room when officers attempted to make contact,” the post noted. “Officers were speaking to the subject at the door which was partially opened but still secured with the security latch. Officers heard a gunshot and a black male witness unlocked the door and advised officers that the subject had shot himself.”