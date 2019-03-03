Arkansas State baseball swept by Louisiana Tech

In game two, Louisiana Tech jumped out to an early three-run lead when Mason Millard singled to left center then advanced to second on a fielding error to score Young. Shelton Wallace reached on a fielder’s choice then stole for second which scored Mallard. In the top of fourth, the Red Wolves pulled within 3-2 when Jablonski singled to right center and Tipton doubled to left field and advanced to second on the throw before Howard singled through the left side to score Jablonski. The Scarlet and Black tied the ball game at 2-2 on a double to right center by Jake Karst to score Deshazier.The Red Wolves rallied in the sixth inning when Felix singled up the middle to score Tipton and Culver doubled down the right field line to score Felix and MacDonald to pull within 7-6 of Louisiana Tech. But the rally wasn’t enough when Huddleston singled up the middle to Seth White for the home team to go up by two-runs.