Fitz Casino in Tunica closing due to rising waters

TUNICA, MISS (KAIT) - A casino in North Mississippi is closing its hotel and casino as the Mississippi River continues to rise.
According to a post on the company’s Facebook page, the Fitz Casino Tunica closed at noon March 3 due to the waters and for safety concerns.
“As a result of the rising river water and making sure all of you and our team members are safe, Tunica County has decided to close the road coming into the Fitz,” the post noted. “This means that noon CST today, we will have to close our hotel and casino.”
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.