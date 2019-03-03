Marion Fire Department responds to overturned 18-wheeler on I-55

MARION, AR (KAIT) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-55, according to officials.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation’s Highway Incident System noted all lanes on I-55 at the 23-mile marker are impacted by the crash.
According to a post on the Marion Fire Department’s Facebook page, the driver of the truck was injured and taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
Nearly 100 gallons of diesel fuel also leaked into the median, while a fuel tank was completely ripped off and another tank had a severe leak. Also, a highway overhead sign was damaged in the crash and officials expect the interstate to be closed for several hours.
Marion firefighters are also at the scene, according to a post on their department’s Facebook page.
Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.