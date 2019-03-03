State Basketball Finals Central

By Chris Hudgison | March 3, 2019 at 3:10 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 3:10 PM

Tipoff times are bejng revealed for the 2019 Arkansas Activities Association State Basketball Finals.

All games will be played at the Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

We’ll update this page with more tipoff times involving NEA teams, previews, and highlights.

5A Boys Championship

Thursday 4:00pm - Marion vs. Hall

5A Girls Championship

Friday 6:00pm - Jonesboro vs. LR Christian

4A Girls Championship

TBA - Batesville vs. Berryville

3A Girls Championship

TBA - Mountain View vs. Atkins

2A Girls Championship

TBA - Riverside vs. Melbourne

2A Boys Championship

TBA - Clarendon vs. England

1A Boys Championship

TBA - Izard County vs. Nevada

1A Girls Championship

Rural Special vs. Wonderview

