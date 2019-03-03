State Basketball Finals Central

Tipoff times are bejng revealed for the 2019 Arkansas Activities Association State Basketball Finals.
All games will be played at the Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
We’ll update this page with more tipoff times involving NEA teams, previews, and highlights.
5A Boys Championship
Thursday 4:00pm - Marion vs. Hall
5A Girls Championship
Friday 6:00pm - Jonesboro vs. LR Christian
4A Girls Championship
TBA - Batesville vs. Berryville
3A Girls Championship
TBA - Mountain View vs. Atkins
2A Girls Championship
TBA - Riverside vs. Melbourne
2A Boys Championship
TBA - Clarendon vs. England
1A Boys Championship
TBA - Izard County vs. Nevada
1A Girls Championship
Rural Special vs. Wonderview
