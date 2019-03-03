Tracking Sunday winter weather around Region 8

Region 8 News Meteorologist Zach Holder says the storm system looks more moisture starved than it did 24 hours ago. With colder air moving in on Sunday, we will see a change from rain to snow in some places throughout the day. Southern Missouri will switch first, then Mountain Home to Hardy, and then the rest of Region 8. Most of Region 8 will see a cold rain with maybe under an inch of snow accumulating on Sunday. The further northwest you go, the better chance at snow accumulations over an inch. Some areas in southern Missouri could see closer to 2 inches. Roads should be mostly fine thanks to the rain before and warmer ground temperatures but slick spots will be possible Sunday and possibly Monday morning. A lot of places may see heavy snow falling but the air temperature may still be above freezing limiting accumulations.