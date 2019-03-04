Arkansas gas prices continue to rise

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Gas prices in the state of Arkansas continued their upward climb.
The average price, according to GasBuddy.com, rose 3.8 cents to $2.17/gallon.
That’s 24.7 cents a gallon higher than they were a month ago but still 11.6 cents a gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average rose just 2.7 cents in the last week to an average of $2.43 a gallon.
Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, says the increase is typical for this time of year.
“Gas prices continued to heat up across much of the country over the last week as every area of the country has now started the first step in transitioning to summer gasoline at the same time refiners continue maintenance,” he said.
DeHaan also cautioned that a trade deal between the United States and China could push oil prices higher.
While he expects prices to continue their upward trajectory, DeHaan says prices should stay below last year’s prices.
“We may see another 20-cent hike or so over the next two months, or perhaps greater if there are any refinery kinks that arise,” he said. “We’ll still be in good shape for summer gas prices to be under their year-ago levels, so all is not lost.”
To find the cheapest gas prices in your area or while on the road, visit the Region 8 News Pump Patrol page.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.