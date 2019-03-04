Arkansas lawmaker focuses on bicycle safety

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - A bill proposed Monday focuses on bicycle safety when used on public roads.
According to the text of the bill, if a bicyclist is approaching a stop sign, they would need to slow down, look to see if it’s safe, and either stop or yield depending on the situation.
Bill Smith, President of the Northeast Arkansas Bicycle Coalition, suggests that everyone should be a little more patient while traveling on the roads.
“What I think most of us would like to see is a greater understanding by vehicle operators of things like a pedestrian having the right of way in a crosswalk," Smith said. "And the cyclist has the ability to use the road and use the road as safely as they feel they need to.”
If passed, the bill states the bicyclist has the same rights as a driver of a vehicle but would allow a bicyclist to make a right or left hand turn at a red light without stopping after slowing down.
If in harm’s way, the bicyclist would need to use caution at an intersection of oncoming traffic.
To view the bill, click here.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.