Arkansas women drop road contest at #19 Texas A&M

The SEC TournamentTournament action begins on Wednesday with seeds 11-14 meeting in elimination games. Arkansas enters the tournament as the No. 10 seed and faces No.7 seed Georgia in the second round on Thursday at 5 p.m. The winner of that game moves on against No. 2 seed South Carolina in the quarterfinals on Friday. The SEC Network is airing the first and second rounds as well as the quarterfinals. The semifinals and championship games are on ESPNU and ESPN2, respectively