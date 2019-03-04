Arkansas women drop road contest at #19 Texas A&M

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Chelsea Dungee and Malica Monk scored in double figures, but the University of Arkansas women’s basketball team dropped the final regular season Southeastern Conference game, 66-53, at No. 19 Texas A&M on Sunday.
Arkansas (17-13, 6-10 SEC) struggled to find any rhythm in the first half. Leading scorer Chelsea Dungee had just nine points while her counterpart, Chenndy Carter, had 20 for No. 19 Texas A&M (23-6, 12-4 SEC). Dungee finished with 15 points to lead Arkansas while Monk added 13 in the loss.
Texas A&M slowed the pace in the second half and Arkansas made a run in the third quarter, winning the frame 18-14. The Razorbacks cut the lead to single digits and grabbed some momentum as the quarter expired. The Aggies, however, picked up the pace in the final frame and the early deficit was too much for the Razorbacks to overcome.
The SEC TournamentTournament action begins on Wednesday with seeds 11-14 meeting in elimination games. Arkansas enters the tournament as the No. 10 seed and faces No.7 seed Georgia in the second round on Thursday at 5 p.m. The winner of that game moves on against No. 2 seed South Carolina in the quarterfinals on Friday. The SEC Network is airing the first and second rounds as well as the quarterfinals. The semifinals and championship games are on ESPNU and ESPN2, respectively
Notes•Arkansas Starters: Alexis Tolefree, Malica Monk, Kiara Williams, Jailyn Mason, Chelsea Dungee•Malica Monk was in double figures early in the third quarter. She finished with 13 points, scoring in double digits for the 22nd time this season.•Alexis Tolefree’s six rebounds tied her Arkansas career-high.•Chelsea Dungee had 15 points scoring in double figures for the 27th time in 30 games.
