Fight at Waffle House leads to shots fired and an arrest

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -A fight at a Waffle House location in Jonesboro ends in shots allegedly being fired and an arrest.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro officers were responding to a fight on March 2.
While on the way, they were told the driver of a white SUV was following a black SUV east on Highland Drive and that someone in the black SUV was shooting at the white vehicle.
Officers caught up to both vehicles and pulled them over.
The report further stated that David and Dylan Malone were in the black SUV, with David driving the vehicle.
Dylan Malone told officers the white dodge had rammed them multiple times and he fired at them near the mall.
Court documents said driver David Malone told officers he didn’t know why Dylan Malone started shooting and the dodge had not rammed them.
However, David Malone did say an unknown third vehicle had struck them both. Dylan Malone was then taken into custody.
Dylan Malone of Marked Tree went before Judge David Boling on March 4.
The judge found probable cause to charged him with terroristic act/shoots at or projects and object that causes property damage and carrying a weapon.
His bond was set at $75,000 and his next court appearance is April 19.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.