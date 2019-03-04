Fire crews on scene of house fire in Craighead County

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Several fire crews responded to a house fire outside of Bay on County Road 623 and the Old Bay Highway Monday afternoon, according E-911 Director Jeff Presley.
The home is a total loss, according to fire officials.
Nobody was home at the time of the fire, but four dogs were killed in the fire.
The cause of the fire is not yet know.
Officials said fire crews arrived on the scene three to four minutes after receiving the call.
The Bay, Southridge, and Trumann fire departments, along with several ambulances, responded to the fire.
