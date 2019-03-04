JCPenney in Sikeston, MO to close in July

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - The JCPenney in Sikeston, Missouri will close in July.
According to the corporate communications and public relations, the store located at the Strip Center in Sikeston has an effective closing date of July 5. They say JCPenney will also be closing its JCPenney Home stores in St. Louis and Springfield with final closing dates expected this fall.
According to the company, eligible associates who do not transfer to another JCPenney location will receive separation benefits and all impacted associates may participate in a three hour on-site career training class, at no cost to them, which offers tips on resume writing, answering interview questions and more.
The company said the decision was made to close 18 stores across the country as part of a standard annual review. This includes three previously announced stores in early January.
They also made the decision to close nine home and furniture stores in fall 2019, which are not reflected in the official store county in the company’s 10-K.
