Out of state students volunteer in Region 8

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Eleven students from Central Michigan University will be volunteering in Region 8 all week.
Monday, students spent the day packing food boxes at the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
Jennifer Hannah, Outreach Coordinator for the Food Bank, said it’s imperative they get community support like these people showed them.
“If we didn’t have this kind of help from volunteers on a regular basis, it would be detrimental," Hannah said. "The food bank staff is always working to raise more money and donations to meet the need in 12 counties. If volunteers didn’t help us, it would take time away from that.”
The group packed 1,104 food boxes that will be delivered to Poinsett and St. Francis Counties.
The food in those boxes is equivalent to 15,640 meals.
Hannah said she believed the students who are volunteering are going to get a lot out of the experience.
“Unless you experience hunger yourself, you don’t know how it affects others,” Hannah said. “This helps give them a true picture of the need. They’re also spending their time helping others, which is a great feeling. Volunteering also exposes you to different types of people."
Tuesday, March 5 the group will volunteer at the Helping Neighbors Food Pantry.
On Wednesday, March 6, they’ll be in Paragould at Mission Outreach.
On Thursday, March 7, they’ll train for a Cooking Matters event they’ll be working in St. Francis County on Friday, March 8.
