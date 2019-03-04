Reduced visibility and slick roads for some in Baxter County

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Snow could cause issues for Monday morning commuters in Baxter County.
According to idrivearkansas.com, at 5:30 a.m. Highway 412 from the Gassville area to the Fulton County line was partly covered by snow.
Snow also covered parts of Highway 62 from Mountain Home to the Izard County line.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick says temperatures in the area remain in the low teens with wind chills around 0 degrees.
The Region 8 Stormteam believes that will cause traffic issues if the snow sticks.
Drivers could see reduced visibility from that snowfall.
If you have pictures from the snow, feel free to upload them to us here.
