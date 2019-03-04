Region 8 Salutes: Airman Jasper Cesar P. Eola

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Congratulations to U.S. Air Force Airman Jasper Cesar P. Eola for graduating basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Eola, who graduated Mountain Home High School in 2018, completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Defense.
In addition to learning Air Force core values, he earned four credits toward an associate’s degree in applied science.
Eola is the son of Darrell and Teresa Lackey of Mountain Home.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.