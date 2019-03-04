East Alabama tornado rated a preliminary EF-4; death toll at 23

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey and Lee County officials gave an update Monday afternoon on the recovery efforts after a massive tornado left devastation in several east Alabama communities.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says crews have searched the hardest hit areas, and the death toll remains at 23. However, there are still some areas that need to be searched again.
He said the search is concentrated in a one-square mile area in Beauregard. Lee Road 38 and Lee Road 39 suffered the worst damage.
“It looks almost as if someone took a giant knife and just scraped the ground," Jones said. "There are slabs where homes formerly stood, debris everywhere, trees snapped, whole forested areas where trees are snapped and lying on the ground.”
The National Weather Service says a survey revealed the damage found along County Road 39 in Lee County just east of Cave Mill Road is from a preliminary EF-4 tornado.
Gov. Kay Ivey said the whole state is focused on Lee County right now.
“Tornadoes ravaged parts of our great state leaving behind trails of devastation and loss of human life. We lost children, mothers, fathers, neighbors and friends. To know Alabama is to know that we are a tight knit community of people and today each of us mourns the loss of life of our fellow Alabamians," Ivey said.
The governor said President Donald Trump called her Monday morning to offer support, and she asked for expedited assistance. Trump tweeted Monday he’s told the Federal Emergency Management Agency to give Alabama “the A Plus treatment.”
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said the victims range in age from children to older adults.
“It’s been a long night. These families, some of them have lost entire families," Harris said.
It’s unclear how many people were injured. Sunday afternoon, East Alabama Medical Center said it had received more than 40 patients as a result of the tornado and more were expected. Some of the patients were sent to surrounding hospitals. EAMC officials said elective procedures at the hospital for Monday have been cancelled.
The Lee County EMA is asking residents to avoid the damaged areas. The following roads are closed: Highway 51 from Lee Road 42 to Lee Road 39 (diversions are set up at Highway 51 and Lee Road 11, Highway 51 and Lee Road 44, Highway 51 and Highway 280), Lee Road 38, Lee Road 39, Lee Road 721, Lee Road 294, Lee Road 293.
The nearby town of Smiths Station also suffered significant damage. The mayor said 24 homes were destroyed in the town of 5,000. Two people were injured, but there was no loss of life there.
Officials with the American Red Cross are asking those who have not made contact with their family to visit the safe and well search section of their website. If you are a resident of Lee County, you can register yourself as “safe and well” and concerned family and friends can search the list of those who have registered. Search results display the loved one’s first and last name and a brief message, according to the Red Cross.
If you have a missing family member, you’re also encouraged to fill out a form on the Lee County EMA website.
As of 5 a.m. Alabama Power said 1800 customers remained without power in the Lee County area. Those outages exist in the areas hardest hit by Sunday’s tornadoes: Marvyn, Smiths Station, Meadows Crossroads, and towards northern Phenix City. Damage includes downed wire and broken utility poles.
Alabama Power says crews worked through the night and additional assistance will continue to arrive this morning to restore service to all customers able to receive power.
Any displaced families or those looking for loved ones can go to Providence Baptist Church located at 2807 Lee Rd 166, Opelika. Red Cross will also be located here. Any media is directed to go to Beauregard High School located at 7343 Alabama Highway 51 Opelika.
Donations to help storm victims in Lee County are being accepted at the Church of the Highlands Dream Center in Auburn and Providence Baptist Church.
All Lee County schools are closed Monday and will be closed Tuesday, according to school officials. Further updates will be given as they become available.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.