Sheriff: Couple’s vehicles, home shot

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Craighead County sheriff’s deputies are searching for the people who shot at a couple’s vehicles and house.
Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, the victims reported hearing something hit the front of their residence on County Road 747.
When they looked outside, they saw two pickup trucks, possibly Chevys, with “loud exhausts” speeding away.
According to the initial incident report, they also saw the back glass of one of their pickup trucks had been shot out.
The in-dash stereo system was also “busted from what appeared to be the same round,” the report stated.
Another vehicle in the driveway had “several small chips in the windshield.”
While waiting for Deputy Troy Hess to respond to the scene, the couple also found three bullet holes in the front siding of their home.
There are no known suspects at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
