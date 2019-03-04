Speed trap law changes moving forward in legislation

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -Changes to the Arkansas speed trap law going through legislation will include more areas in Arkansas.
The proposed bill seeks to hold cities and towns more accountable when writing speeding tickets, focusing on tickets written for speeding less than 10 miles per hour over the limit.
Senator Jason Rapert (R) District 35 of Conway said the proposed bill would clarify statutory authority if a legislative audit needs to occur.
“Bottom line is in the past few years we have had some places where we’ve had some issues from what is called a “speed trap," Rapert said. "This bill actually clarifies what classes of city it expands to. Which means we can take a look at more cities in the state who might fall into a speed trap situation.”
The bill states a prosecutor can request that Arkansas State Police investigate whether a city is violating the speed trap law.
If that happens, the local government would have to release documents within 30 days.
Those documents include information about fines, citations and the percentage of those speeding 10 miles per hour or less than the posted limit.
To view the bill, click here: http://staging.arkleg.state.ar.us/ftproot/bills/2019R/public/HB1304.pdf
TAG: Reporting in LR, CC, R8News.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.