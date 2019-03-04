Stone County authorities search for theft suspect

MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR (KAIT) - Stone County authorities are asking for help in searching for a person they believe was involved in a theft in mid-February.
According to a post on the Stone County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the department is looking for the owner or a plate number of a 2000-2006 model white GMC Yukon.
Deputies said they believe the vehicle was involved in a theft Feb. 17 in Stone County and had been last seen in the Drasco area.
The vehicle’s passenger side running board was damaged while the driver’s side running board had a dent with black rims.
Anyone with information on the case can call Stone County detectives at 870-269-3825.
