Stone County authorities search for theft suspect
Stone County authorities want to know more about the suspect and vehicle believed to be involved in a Feb. 17 theft.
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 3, 2019 at 7:50 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 7:50 PM

MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR (KAIT) - Stone County authorities are asking for help in searching for a person they believe was involved in a theft in mid-February.

According to a post on the Stone County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the department is looking for the owner or a plate number of a 2000-2006 model white GMC Yukon.

Deputies said they believe the vehicle was involved in a theft Feb. 17 in Stone County and had been last seen in the Drasco area.

The vehicle’s passenger side running board was damaged while the driver’s side running board had a dent with black rims.

Anyone with information on the case can call Stone County detectives at 870-269-3825.

