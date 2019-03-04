Sultana shipwreck provides key lesson for history

MARION, AR (KAIT/KARK) - A shipwreck that happened over 150 years ago that killed nearly 1,800 people along the Mississippi River was an unwritten part of history and a lost story, a historian said in discussing the shipwreck that happened in Region 8.
According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, the Sultana was carrying Union soldiers back from the Civil War when it happened in April 1865.
The ship had a ruptured boiler and greed may have played a role in the entire tragedy, Dr. Louis Intres said.
“Seeing the opportunity to ferry hundreds of Union soldiers to the north at a fee of $10 per officer and $5 per soldier, he wanted as large a passenger load as he could get,” Intres said of Lt. Reuben Hatch.
There were 2,400 people on the ship, in which the ship could only hold 376, KARK reported.
The shipwreck did not make the news at the time, due to the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln and the search for his killer, John Wilkes Booth, Intres said.
However, now, people are ready for the story to be told.
“It’s a historical cover-up. As some people in Hollywood have said, it has all of the makings of a blockbuster,” Intres told KARK.
The ship’s remains are now about 40 feet under a soybean field in Marion, Intres said, noting there is support for a larger museum in the Crittenden County town.
“We’re embarking on an effort to build a major museum, which would be like the Titanic in Branson that will finally tell the story and give this steamboat and these 2,400 people their rightful place in American history,” Intres told KARK.
