Two puppies are dead, man arrested for animal cruelty

MARKED TREE, AR (KAIT) -A Marked Tree man is arrested on suspicion for cruelty to animals.
On Feb. 28, officers received a call about 2 abused puppies at an apartment complex.
According to the police report, 24-year-old Donquay M. Griggs and two other tenants were told by management that they would have to find a new home for their animals due to the apartment complex’s pet policy.
It was stated that Griggs was not happy about this situation and only had until the end of the day to make new arrangements for them.
Someone observed Griggs put a cardboard box in the dumpster. When Griggs was seen coming out with a puppy and holding it by the neck, he was asked what he was doing.
According to the report, Griggs said he was “getting rid of it”.
The witness then checked the dumpster and found a deceased puppy in the box, covered in feces and urine.
When asked about the puppy, Griggs said it had died that morning.
However, the report said someone living with Griggs said the puppy was alive that morning and that Griggs had killed it.
Marked Tree police arrested Griggs for animal cruelty.
One hour after his arrest the second puppy died.
Griggs is now facing two felony charges for animal cruelty.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.