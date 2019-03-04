Very cold day; tornadoes leave 23 dead

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Monday, March 4.
Weather Headlines
Dry and cold weather is expected today as temperatures struggle to get above freezing.
A few snow flurries in the first half of the day.
Partly sunny skies with north winds at 10 to 20mph.
Tonight, lows fall into the upper teens.
Making News
The death toll has jumped to 23 and could go higher after at least two tornadoes hit an Alabama county Sunday afternoon.
Blytheville police are investigating a shooting Sunday that left one person dead and another person injured.
Making plans to visit Tunica this week? Scratch the Fitz casino off your list.
A Poplar Bluff man faces charges following a deadly hit and run.
