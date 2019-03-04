Very cold day; tornadoes leave 23 dead

Monday forecast, March 4
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 4, 2019 at 5:32 AM CST - Updated March 4 at 5:32 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Monday, March 4.

Weather Headlines

Dry and cold weather is expected today as temperatures struggle to get above freezing.

A few snow flurries in the first half of the day.

Partly sunny skies with north winds at 10 to 20mph.

Tonight, lows fall into the upper teens.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour. Watch LIVE.

This photo was taken between Curry and Arley. (Source: Scott Bowling)
This photo was taken between Curry and Arley. (Source: Scott Bowling)

Making News

The death toll has jumped to 23 and could go higher after at least two tornadoes hit an Alabama county Sunday afternoon.

Blytheville police are investigating a shooting Sunday that left one person dead and another person injured.

Making plans to visit Tunica this week? Scratch the Fitz casino off your list.

A Poplar Bluff man faces charges following a deadly hit and run.

Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.