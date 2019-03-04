Wrecks may delay morning commute

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and rescue crews are responding to multiple wrecks.
According to Jonesboro E-9-1-1, an accident happened at I555 & the Red Wolf overpass.
No injuries are being reported, but one lane is blocked.
Also a crash being reported at Manila and Willow Road.
One lane is blocked and no injuries are being reported.
Another crash is being reported at Highland and Harrisburg Road.
One lane is blocked and no injuries are being reported.
Motorists are urged to use caution in this area, and yield to responding emergency vehicles.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.