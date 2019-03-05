ABC fines local clubs for selling to minors, failing to be “good neighbors”

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Alcoholic Beverage Control board fined a Pocahontas private club $4,000 for failing to be a “good neighbor.”
During their February meeting in Little Rock, the board fined American Legion Home, 61 Bellview Rd., and placed it on 6 months’ probation on four counts of “failure to be a good neighbor,” two counts of sales to an intoxicated person, and two counts of disorderly conduct.
During that same meeting, the ABC also found the following area businesses to be in violation of their permits:
- Bob-O’s Dance-Gaming, Inc., 204 East St., Harrisburg: Furnished alcohol to a minor, sale to intoxicated person. Fined $1,000, 120 days probation.
- Delta Crawfish Market & Cajun Café, 3228 Caraway Rd., Jonesboro: Furnished alcohol to a minor, allowed a non-member/non-guest into private club and served alcohol. Fined $600, 60 days probation.
- Doe’s Eat Place of Jonesboro, 411 W. Washington, Jonesboro: Furnished alcohol to a minor, allowed a non-member/non-guest into private club and served alcohol. Fined $600, 60 days probation.
- Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant, 811 S. Caraway, Jonesboro: Furnished alcohol to a minor, allowed a non-member/non-guest into private club and served alcohol. Fined $600, 60 days probation.
- Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1839, 750 Brewer Hill Rd., Batesville: Sale to intoxicated persons (2 counts). Fined $1,000, 180 days probation.
- U.S. Pizza of Batesville, #60 Batesville Blvd., Batesville: Furnished alcohol to a minor, operator dispensed alcohol to non-member/non-guest. Fined $600, 60 days probation.
All of the businesses have until Tuesday, March 5, to pay the fine or their permits will be suspended, according to the Department of Finance and Administration’s website.
