Admissions process improvements help A-State students

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Future Arkansas State University students are going to have a better enrollment and college experience with improvements to the process.
The university is working to organize and streamline operations in the A-State Office of Admissions to help students succeed.
Counselors in the Office of Admissions will become more familiar with all major areas of study offered.
They are also expected to answer any information regarding financial aid, courses to be taken, and the transferring process to the university.
Vice-Chancellor for Enrollment Management Bryan Terry said the improvements were needed.
“We needed to change the processes all around,” Terry said. “We needed to change the office name to reflect what those people actually do.”
The process for students to find answers quickly and effectively was ineffective and time consuming.
With the improvements being made, students will get better service through the office.
“It’s going to increase customer service,” Terry said. “Students get tired bouncing around from office to office to find out information. The admission counselors will now take that call and run them through the entire gambit.”
Terry said this is a transition that students should reap the benefits from.
“Students need and quite frankly deserve a personalized experience,” Terry said.
The Office of Admissions will invest in new management software to help with the transition and to better help students with their college experience.
