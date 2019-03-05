Arkansas State baseball pushed to earlier start Tuesday

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Conway, Ark. (3/4/19) – Due to forecasted low temperatures in Conway, Ark. The Mid-week matchup between Arkansas State and Central Arkansas will now begin at 4 p.m.
The mid-week game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. but will now be played a 4 p.m. at Bear Stadium.
Tuesday night’s forecast calls for low temperatures and wind chills in the 20s most of the day and promoted most schools in Arkansas to make changes to the week’s schedule.
For the latest on A-State baseball follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Baseball Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (arkansasstatebaseball).
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.