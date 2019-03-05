44 arrested in Operation Press Your Luck

HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR (KAIT) - The United States Marshals Service held an arrest operation targeting violence in east Arkansas.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office of the Eastern District of Arkansas, Operation “Press Your Luck” started Tuesday morning in Helena-West Helena.
With the cooperation of assisting law enforcement agencies, 44 suspects have been arrested so far in the ongoing investigation.
The operation, lead by the marshals service, is designed to target fugitive gang members and other violent criminals wanted on arrest warrants for violent crimes.
The goal of the operation, according to the news release, is to provide relief from gang-related violence to Delta communities.
The operation started by searching for 60 suspects, all of who had outstanding warrants for crimes including rape, murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, sex offences and other crimes.
Authorities concentrated their efforts in Phillips County and nearby locations including targets in Arkansas and St. Francis counties, along with communities in Mississippi.
“Today’s arrests signify the presence of federal law enforcement in Helena-West Helena and the surrounding communities,” Cody Hiland, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, said.
The operation is ongoing and law enforcement will continue to look for additional wanted suspects, the news release said.
