County leaders gather to discuss recent Blytheville violence

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -City and county leaders gathered together Monday to discuss the recent violence in a Mississippi County city.
According to a Facebook post, Judge John Nelson met with Prosecuting Attorney Chris Brown and Mayor James Sanders to discuss how to end the violence that has happened in Blytheville over the past few weeks.
One possible suggestion was getting ministers and local leaders to come together as one community to stop the violence.
Both Mayor Sanders and Judge Nelson plan on developing a course of action together.
