Dry but cold; family loses home and dogs to fire

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Tuesday, March 5.
Weather Headlines
Dry and cold weather will continue as temperatures dropped into the 20s and teens overnight across the Mid-South.
Temperatures will remain well below normal today, with highs near 40.
High pressure settles into the area giving us abundant sunshine.
Thursday will see the beginning of a warming trend with rain also possible that day.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
Making News
A fire not only claimed a family’s Craighead County home Monday, it also claimed the lives of their four dogs.
A Level 3 sex offender faces felony charges after police said he volunteered at a youth mentoring program operated by Little Rock police.
The Jonesboro City Council will consider an ordinance Tuesday that would ban cigarettes and other tobacco products from city parks.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
