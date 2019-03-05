Former NFL player donates sports memorabilia to high school

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KAIT) -A former graduate of Poplar Bluff High School returned home to give back to the community he grew up in.
According to a press release, former NFL pro athlete Eddie Moss graduated from PBHS in 1967.
He came back to his alma mater to donate his collection of sports memorabilia to the Mules Wall of Fame display.
The possessions included a professional portrait, official resolution, newspaper article, sports program, an award plaque, and a signed jersey.
Moss was selected in the thirteenth round of the NFL draft in 1972 by the Buffalo Bills.
He went on to play for the football St. Louis Cardinals from 1973-1976 and the Washington Redskins from 1977-1978.
He was also named a member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame as a top rusher in back to back seasons at Southeast Missouri State University.
